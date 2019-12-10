When Evan Bayh announced Feb. 15, 2010, he would not seek reelection to his U.S. Senate seat, some here said the former governor feared he’d be trounced in the November election.
Maybe so. Anything’s possible in politics. Though he had a huge lead in the polls over his Republican challengers and a $13 million war chest at the time, the tea party movement was at its zenith. Few, after all, would have predicted Bayh’s father, Birch, would have been run out of the Senate by an upstart named Dan Quayle.
But what if Bayh made his decision for exactly the reason he cited? What if the political moderate gave up a 24-year career in public service because he found too few colleagues willing to look for middle ground?
“There’s just too much brain-dead partisanship,” Bayh said in a nationally broadcast interview.
He complained that too few individuals in either party seemed willing to reach across the aisle in the spirit of compromise. Partisanship and gridlock, he said back then, had simply made the job too frustrating.
Nine years later, U.S. Rep. Denny Heck, D-Washington, announced last week he would not seek reelection. He told Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday one of the reasons for his announced retirement is a number of Republicans and Democrats in Congress “simply don’t believe in compromise, don’t believe even in principled compromises.”
An Associated Press-GfK poll of January 2010 found just 32% of respondents approving of how Congress was handling its job. People were split about evenly over whether they wanted their own members of Congress to be re-elected.
Today, it’s even lower. Gallop found while polling during the first two weeks of November 24% approval for Congress.
Some suggested in 2010 that voters across the country were fed up with Democrats, but others said they were simply tired of politics as usual.
Today? A billionaire who had never held public office is our president.
