Kokomo is known for three things: Stoplights, auto jobs and — um — a certain gentlemen’s club. But ask someone outside the community about its famous offspring?
Movie buffs can recall the line from “Cool Hand Luke,” “What we’ve got here is a failure to communicate.” Most don’t know the actor who delivered it, Strother Martin, was born here.
Rabid Indiana University basketball fans can tell you two-time All-American Jimmy Rayl holds the school’s single-game scoring record — 56 points. There still might be a few who don’t know Kokomo was his hometown.
But ask anyone — a parent, a grandparent, a teacher, a school kid — if they’ve heard of Clifford the Big Red Dog? All know him. He’s as famous as the Cat in the Hat, as beloved as Horton the elephant.
And Clifford was born here — right on Jefferson Street. As a boy, Kokomo native Norman Bridwell made up characters as he walked to and from school. One of those characters became Clifford, whom Bridwell named after his wife’s imaginary childhood friend.
“Clifford the Big Red Dog,” Bridwell’s first book, was written in 1962 — the same year Rayl hung 56 points on the University of Minnesota. Bridwell, who graduated from Kokomo High School in 1945, was given a $1,000 advance for the book and $800 for the illustrations.
During a career that spanned more than 50 years, Bridwell wrote more than 150 books. The last — “Clifford Goes to Kindergarten” and “Clifford Celebrates Hanukkah” — were published in 2015.
Bridwell, the hometown boy who brought Clifford to life, died Dec. 12, 2014.
There are hints of Kokomo in Bridwell’s stories. The former Sweet Book Store, where he worked in high school, is mentioned a few times. And “Clifford’s Tricks” is dedicated to Kokomo’s Eric Gabriel, whose family were friends of the Bridwells.
Though Bridwell told us he never intended to convey messages with Clifford, small-town, Midwestern values — Kokomo’s values — have been shared with children around the world.
And we have all of his books to remind us to try doing the right thing, just as a very large, red dog has endeavored to do these past 58 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.