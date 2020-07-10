This is the time of year when Greentown comes alive.
A small, quiet town — except during Friday night football games and whenever its highly touted marching band is practicing — this eastern Howard County community will reverberate with the sounds of the midway, antique tractors, truck pulls and nightly musical acts, including ‘80s hit-maker Henry Lee Summer July 18.
The Howard County 4-H Fair is underway, and we encourage you to celebrate summer at the state’s sixth-largest special event. But do so safely. Wear a face covering, practice social distancing and carry a small squeeze-bottle of hand sanitizer in your pocket.
Used to be, 4-H fairs were about pigs, cows and sows. Today, they’re more about 4-H projects, gardening and arts and crafts.
Monday, the Little Miss Howard County Princess Pageant takes place at the fairgrounds’ South Grandstand. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no Miss Howard County Fair Queen Pageant next week.
Tuesday is Kokomo Tribune Day (you won’t want to miss that!). The Junior Talent Show is slated for 7 p.m. at the South Grandstand.
The fair’s senior talent contest is 7 p.m. Wednesday. It also will be held at the South Grandstand.
And live music is planned each night.
There will be a lot to do, see and eat, but take time to support Howard County’s 4-H members, our 5-, 6-, 7- and 8-year-olds in Mini 4-H, the 100 project leaders and the county’s two dozen 4-H clubs.
Howard County’s first 4-H exhibit was held in Kokomo in 1931. The fair moved to Greentown in 1946 and has been there ever since.
We know money is tight, and many here won’t be leaving town for a summer vacation, particularly with many Southern states seeing spikes in coronavirus cases. Consider treating your family to a day at the fair, but safely by wearing a face mask and practicing social distancing.
4-H’ers always appreciate the interest and support of the Howard County community.
