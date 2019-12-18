As Tribune reporter Carson Gerber reported in a front-page story Dec. 5, the city of Peru is setting its sights on a new solar park.
By late 2021, the Indiana Municipal Power Agency will convert 73 acres of farmland along West Blair Pike Road near the Blair Ridge Health Campus into a solar array of 40,000 modules. It will produce 12 megawatts of energy – enough to supply electricity to 1,800 homes.
Once the new solar park comes on line, 10% of Peru’s electricity will come from the sun.
A similar array of 21,000 solar panels are operational at the former Continental Steel plant site on the west side of Kokomo. The city administration under Mayor Greg Goodnight took a 183-acre, former-Superfund site poisoned by industry and turned it into a useful generator of clean, renewable energy.
Though cleanup at the steel mill site was finished in 2011, lead contamination is still being detected in nearby soil. Also, groundwater testing continues. This is a previously unusable piece of real estate that will now have a vital role in shaping the future of our energy grid.
Add this to the area’s growing use of wind turbines and we are slowly bringing ourselves in line with the realities of the 21st century. Fossil fuels are not only dwindling, they are unsustainable. This is the future. So-called green energy not only means less pollution, it means more jobs for American workers.
According to The Solar Foundation, there were 242,343 Americans working in the solar industry in 2018. Indiana’s solar workforce grew to more than 3,000 jobs in 2018. Sixteen K-12 schools in Indiana operate on solar power, yet the state generates only enough electricity to power 39,486 homes.
We must continue to embrace these types of initiatives not only for ourselves, but for future generations.
