The day after two tornadoes swept through Howard County in November 2013, 400 area students turned out to help their neighbors clean up.
“I went riding around with my Uncle Chris and just saw the devastation,” former Kokomo basketball player, Indiana All-Star and Ball State standout Tayler Persons told us in 2013. “I knew if my house was hit like that, I would want people to help me. I wanted to get my team out there, and it just blossomed into something really special.”
Persons tweeted an encouragement to his friends and Twitter followers to turn out as volunteers. A throng of students showed up the next morning. They ignited a surge of relief efforts in the wake of destruction that left a lasting impression on civic leaders.
Today we face another crisis: a global pandemic the likes of which the world hasn’t seen in 102 years. The Howard County community must come together, as it did after the tornadoes of 2013 and 2016.
There’s more each of us can do than stockpile toilet paper and hand sanitizer.
“This is an unusual time for all of us, but it’s a time when we can channel our worry and uncertainty into real actions that can help our friends, our neighbors, our community and ourselves,” said Alfreda Rooks, director of community health services for Michigan Medicine.
Give blood: Visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/ to find a blood drive, and read the latest Red Cross guidelines for donating.
Give money or food to food banks: People with low incomes, whose work is being interrupted by cancellations of events, travel or education, or those whose place of employment has closed because of COVID-19 will need more help than ever. Contact Food Finders Food Bank at https://www.food-finders.org/give/ and make a donation.
Help those who shouldn’t leave home: Older adults, particularly people over the age of 70, should avoid public settings like grocery stores. This makes programs like Meals on Wheels more important than before the coronavirus. Become a volunteer, or check with older family members and neighbors and ask whether you can shop for them.
COVID-19 is here. It will kill too many of us and sicken many more. Let’s come together, Howard County, like we have so many times before and take care of those who need assistance now and will need it in the months to come.
