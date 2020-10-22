The plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ought to be unequivocally condemned at all levels of government.
The eight suspects charged in this incident were connected to the Wolverine Watchmen, a group with militant right-wing beliefs.
This is a prime example of the danger of extremist ideologies, particularly when they extend from belief into actions.
While extremist ideologies will almost always lurk on the fringes of society, it is alarming that such beliefs have encroached into the mainstream in recent years.
While President Trump has condemned extremism in general, there is no doubt that his rhetoric feeds the narrative of far-right extremist groups such as the Proud Boys, the III%ers and the loose collective known as the alt-right.
In the recent debate, when asked to condemn the Proud Boys, the president instead told them to “stand back and stand by.”
In 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia, numerous white supremacist groups came together under the banner of the Unite the Right Rally and clashed violently with counter-protesters. President Trump said that there were “very fine people” on both sides.
When discussing the conspiracy group QAnon, Trump has described them as “people who love our country” and has since reverted to denying he knows anything about them. QAnon preaches, ludicrously, that the world is run by a devil-worshipping cabal of Democrat and celebrity elites who prey upon children.
When armed protesters entered the Michigan capitol building, Trump tweeted, “LIBERATE MICHIGAN.”
It’s easy to see dangerous groups on the extreme right believe they have an ally in President Trump.
After Whitmer pointed a finger at Trump’s rhetoric, the president tweeted that Whitmer should be saying thank you … which she did, but to the officers and FBI agents who helped crack the case, not to President Trump.
The president must recognize that what he says (or doesn’t say) has power.
The president should make an unambiguous condemnation of the actions and the ideology of the individuals involved in the kidnapping plot. He should further denounce any hate groups or groups who have affiliation with hate groups. Condemn them by name and leave no room for misinterpretation.
Tonight’s final presidential debate would be a good time to do so.
The Herald Bulletin, Anderson
