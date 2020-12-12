Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Windy with a steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Thunder possible. Morning high of 55F with temps falling to near 45. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.