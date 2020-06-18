Sunday is Father’s Day, a chance for us to collectively celebrate the importance of fathers in our society.
Though fathers themselves have been celebrated for centuries, especially on Saint Joseph’s Day in the Catholic Church, Father’s Day didn’t become official in this country until just over a century ago in response to the establishment of Mother’s Day.
In fact, Father’s Day turned 100 years old in 2010, and a Spokane, Washington, woman is credited with being its founder.
“Sonora Smart Dodd, often referred to as the ‘Mother of Father’s Day, was 16 years old when her mother died in 1898, leaving her father William Jackson Smart to raise Sonora and her five younger brothers on a remote farm in eastern Washington,” according to the Spokane Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau. “In 1909, when Sonora heard a Mother’s Day sermon at Central United Methodist Church in Spokane, she was inspired to propose that fathers receive equal recognition.”
Still, the idea took some time to be widely observed. It wasn’t until 1972 that President Richard Nixon made the holiday permanent; decades after Mother’s Day achieved the same status.
“Mother’s Day, first held in 1908, won a much quicker acceptance; Congress designated the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day in 1914. Maybe that’s because there are more mothers than fathers in the U.S., according to the Census Bureau,” reported The Associated Press’ Nicholas K. Geranios on June 17, 2007.
And though people spend more on mom on Mother’s Day, the National Retail Federation reported last year that dad has been feeling the love on Father’s Day too.
“Over the past decade, spending on Father’s Day gifts has increased significantly,” NRF President Matthew Shay said in May 2019.
Father’s Day spending has grown 70%, approximately $6.6 billion, since 2009, the National Retail Federation reports. The biggest drivers of Father’s Day spending are growth in purchases by consumers ages 35-44, and on clothing, special outings and gift cards.
In 2019, Father’s Day spending averaged $133. In 2009, it was $91.
So, this Sunday, take the time to honor the fathers in your life. Don’t let their sacrifices and hard work go unnoticed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.