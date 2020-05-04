In the past decade, the Indiana Department of Transportation has spent hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars on U.S. 31. Locally, it added a new interchange at Indiana 28 near Tipton in 2016 and built a new route around Kokomo in 2013 for the federal highway.
These improvements greatly reduced congestion and increased safety on its most heavily traveled segments. Only six traffic signals now remain on the 150-mile-long corridor between Indianapolis and South Bend.
There is one piece left to take care of in Tipton County: Removing the stoplight at U.S. 31 and Division Road.
This stoplight has been a years-long headache for commuters passing through the county. It creates an unnecessary traffic hazard, especially for smaller vehicles put in harm’s way by 18-wheelers speeding through, trying to beat the red lights. Between this intersection and the railroad tracks, an unnecessary bottleneck is often created.
The real reasoning behind this stoplight was the Tipton Industrial Park. The idea was to make U.S. 31 accessible to this new development. Years later, the influx of traffic hasn’t been forthcoming.
Friday we reported that INDOT had pulled funding for a proposed interchange at Division Road and U.S. 31. The department informed Tipton officials of the $20 million project in August 2019, but an INDOT spokeswoman told us that money wasn’t allocated by the Legislature in the last session.
Tipton officials and business representatives now are seeking reconsideration for the Division Road interchange. But the truth is, usually one or two vehicles will stop at the Division Road light, holding up all passing traffic on U.S. 31. A two-way stop sign for Division Road traffic at this juncture would serve just as well.
In 2018, Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Next Level Connections program directed $100 million to build four additional interchanges at key locations on U.S. 31. One such interchange will be built in 2023 at State Road 18 and Business 31 in Miami County.
INDOT’s long-term capital plan, Next Level Roads, also invests nearly $300 million on U.S. 31 to improve intersections, remove railroad overpasses, and eliminate private driveway access. As a result of this investment, U.S. 31 will be a free-flow route with no traffic signals or at-grade rail crossings by the end of 2026.
Let’s keep it that way. No light at Division Road is warranted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.