Thanksgiving is just two weeks from today. Soon, it will be Christmas. It’s the time of year for celebrations with family and friends.
But too often, statistics show, drivers get wrapped up in the excitement of the holidays and forget to put the party behind them when they get behind the wheel.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 781 people died in drunken-driving crashes in the U.S. in 2016. In fact, 28% of fatalities during the month of December between 2012 and 2016 occurred in crashes that involved drivers with blood alcohol concentrations of 0.08 or higher.
Troopers with the Indiana State Police Peru Post likely will be looking for drunken and impaired drivers on Cass, Fulton, Grant, Miami, Howard, Tipton and Wabash county roads. Don’t make a poor decision and be the cause of tragedy this holiday season, the NHTSA says. Whether you’ve had one or one too many, hand the keys to a sober driver.
• Designate a sober driver before the celebrations begin; plan a way to get home safely at the end of the night.
• If you are impaired, call a taxi, phone a sober friend or family member.
• Be responsible. If someone you know is drinking, do not let that person get behind the wheel.
• If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact law enforcement. Your actions may save someone’s life, and inaction could cost a life.
In 2015, there were 4,828 alcohol-involved collisions in Indiana. Ninety-two people were killed. Tens of millions of Americans will travel more than 50 miles over the Thanksgiving holiday. Please don’t create the next statistic.
The best way to ensure your safety is to be responsible and plan ahead. If you are going to drink, designate a sober driver before the party starts, and encourage your friends and family to always do the same.
