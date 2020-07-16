More than 200 Western School Corp. students were vaccinated for chickenpox after an outbreak in March 2012.
The virus was confirmed to have infected five fifth-graders, the Howard County Health Department reported. It acted quickly to prevent the infection’s spread and held a free vaccination clinic at Western Primary School.
Two hundred ninety Western students and staff were found in need of a booster shot. County health officials couldn’t accommodate such a large number. They had just 103 doses in stock at the time.
So state health officials solicited nearly 200 doses from other counties.
Not everyone participated in the clinic. As a result, 35 students missed the next three weeks of school because their parents declined immunization for their children.
As if the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 135,000 Americans weren’t a sufficient reminder, that chickenpox outbreak at Western — and another three months earlier at Taylor Community School Corp. — spotlights the importance of immunizations to public health.
Area schools are planning to reopen beginning the first week of August. Now is the time to get children caught up on their immunizations, including the chickenpox vaccine.
State rules require two chickenpox vaccinations for every child in every grade, unless the student can prove he or she contracted the disease in the past.
Previously, some grade levels were required to have only one vaccination for the illness. And at Western, all five of the fifth-graders infected with chickenpox in 2012 had received the inoculation but weren’t scheduled for a booster until the following year.
If you have had chickenpox once, there’s a chance you could have it again. In one study reported by the United Kingdom’s National Health System, about 1 in 8 people suffering chickenpox reported they had had it once before.
Fortunately, the Howard County Health Department makes it easy for families to get vaccinations. Free or low-cost vaccinations are available to all resident families without immunization coverage or health insurance.
A new school year is scheduled to begin in just a few weeks for Kokomo area schools. For the health of your child and the safety of their classmates and community, don’t ignore their immunizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.