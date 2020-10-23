The 2016 general election perfectly shows why early voting is not only popular, but necessary. Howard County cottoned to the concept quite well.
Five days before that Tuesday in November, a full third of all registered voters in the county had taken advantage of this opportunity.
There were signs it was going to big. Early voting figures in Howard County through mid-October 2016 nearly doubled totals from the same point in 2012, we reported. The county received nearly 22,000 valid early voting ballots for the November 2016 election, compared to about 6,900 in 2012 and around 8,000 in 2008, county Election Board member Derick Steele told us then.
And it’s not just Howard County. Miami County Voter Registration Clerk Mary Kaye Jones said Oct. 27, 2016, that 3,280 people had shown up at the courthouse to cast their ballots after early voting opened there Oct. 12, we reported. That’s 14% of the county’s eligible voters.
Early voting for the November election began Oct. 6 at the Howard County Government Center, 120 E. Mulberry St., Room 101. County residents who previously didn’t qualify to vote absentee can now vote before Election Day.
Hours for early voting at the government center are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, and 8 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 2.
After the first two weeks of early voting in Howard County, nearly 10,000 residents had cast their ballots.
It is far more convenient for voters, especially seniors. You’re not going to be standing in a line, at least not as long as you might be on Election Day. For working people it’s great because they don’t have to carve out one specific time to make their voice heard.
Voting at one of these satellite vote centers begins Saturday, Oct. 24:
• Carver Community Center, 1030 N. Purdum St.
• Indiana Wesleyan University, 1916 E. Markland Ave.
• Russiaville Lions Club, 555 N. Liberty St., Russiaville.
• Titan Annex, 3794 E. 300 South.
• UAW 685, 929 E. Hoffer St.
- Shiloh Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 North
It’s a good thing early voting came along when it did. With motivated, interested voters, the true worth of such an initiative shows its value.
