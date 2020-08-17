It’s never been a secret that Terre Haute’s airport is a key ingredient in the community’s economic development future. Although it hasn’t been the hub of major economic activity in recent years, the foundation that was laid long ago still stands ready to handle whatever may come along.
The news that the U.S. Air Force is looking closely at Hulman Field as the site for a foreign military sales training center to house F-35 and F-16 fighter jets indeed came out of the wild blue yonder. The announcement may have surprised the community in its timing, but it’s no shock to anyone aware of airport history and infrastructure that the facility has what it takes — and then some — to be a legitimate contender for the military base.
Terre Haute Regional Airport’s Hulman Field has a pair of long runways that can easily handle lots of varieties of military aircraft, including modern fighter jets. Community business and governmental leaders have understood the potential such a facility provides for development and have nurtured it through the decades.
Hulman Field is one of five U.S. airports being considered for the training center, with others being located in Colorado, Arkansas, Texas and Michigan.
The airport has rich military credentials steeped in history. Beginning in 1954, it was home to the Indiana Air National Guard’s 113th Tactical Fighter Squadron, which is part of the 181st Tactical Fighter Group headquartered in Fort Wayne. The guard base was home to several generations of aircraft, from the P-51 and F-series jets, to the F-4 in the late ‘70s and, finally, to the F-16s in the ‘90s. The Air Force pulled the F-16s out of Terre Haute in 2006, and 181st was converted to an intelligence wing in 2008.
While military operations dominated activity at the airport, passenger air service was also offered on a regional level through a local airline company for a number of years. Air freight took off in the late ‘80s into the late ‘90s. The air cargo business and continued military presence generated a movement to expand and improve the runways.
These turned out to be wise investments for the future. One such investment required the taxpayers to approve a bond issue to fund a $5 million runway expansion and noise mitigation project. It wasn’t an easy sell, but taxpayers eventually supported the proposal.
Other improvements came about through the years as well, with large projects undertaken to rehabilitate runways and the terminal building.
The airport is a gemstone for Terre Haute and Vigo County, and retains that status because the community has embraced it as a going venture with future potential.
Competition for the training site for the military jets will undoubtedly be stiff. It’s impossible to predict today what will happen. But it’s clear that the community’s commitment to the airport through the decades is what makes it a contender for this economic prize now, and for others like it well into the future.
Tribune-Star, Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.