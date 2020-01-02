This is an exciting time for the families of our community’s high school seniors. Many are discussing which colleges their upperclassman might want to attend next fall.
It’s also a stressful season for these families. For most, cost will be a dominate, if not deciding, factor. Some might believe they just can’t afford it.
There are resources available, like College Goal Sunday. Financial aid professionals will help families find the assistance they need at Indiana University Kokomo at 2 p.m. Feb. 23.
College Goal Sunday helps college-bound students and their families complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. The annual event provides on-site help from financial aid experts, primarily from Indiana colleges and universities.
Most, if not all, U.S. colleges require students seeking federal financial aid, including grants and loans, to complete the FAFSA. And it must be received by the federal processor by March 10, 2020, to be considered for state aid.
Students should attend with a parent or guardian and bring their parents’ completed 2018 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 Forms and other 2018 income and benefits information — a change from past years, when current tax returns were required. If students worked in 2018 and this year, they should also bring their income information. Students 24 years or older may attend alone and bring their completed tax, income and benefits information.
Students who attend any of the College Goal Sunday sites and submit a completed evaluation form will automatically be entered in a drawing for an educational prize worth $1,000, which will be sent directly to a college selected by the winners. Benjamin Fager of Indiana University Kokomo received one of the 2015 scholarship prizes. Matthew Sutton of Sharpsville received one in 2014.
To learn more about College Goal Sunday or for answers to specific financial aid questions, visit collegegoalsunday.org or call the Learn More Indiana hotline at 800-992-2076.
If you and your high school senior worry about the cost of college, make plans to attend College Goal Sunday Feb. 23 at IU Kokomo.
