This is an exciting time for the families of our community’s high school seniors. Many are discussing which colleges their upperclassman might want to attend next fall.
It’s also a stressful season for these families. For most, cost will be a dominate, if not deciding, factor. Some might believe they just can’t afford it.
There are resources available, like College Goal Sunday. Financial aid professionals will help families find the assistance they need at CollegeGoalSunday.org from 2-4 p.m. this Sunday, March 7.
College Goal Sunday helps college-bound students and their families complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. The annual event provides help from financial aid experts, primarily from Indiana colleges and universities. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s event will be held entirely online.
Most, if not all, U.S. colleges require students seeking federal financial aid, including grants and loans, to complete the FAFSA. And it must be received by the federal processor by April 15, 2021, to be considered for state aid.
Students should attend with a parent or guardian and have on hand their parents’ completed 2019 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 Forms and other 2019 income and benefits information — a change from past years, when current tax returns were required. If students worked in 2019 and this past year, they should also have their income information for the virtual College Goal Sunday. Students 24 years or older may attend alone and have their completed tax, income and benefits information ready.
To learn more about College Goal Sunday or for answers to specific financial aid questions, visit collegegoalsunday.org or call the Learn More Indiana hotline at 800-992-2076.
If you and your high school senior worry about the cost of college, make plans to attend College Goal Sunday online this Sunday, March 7.
