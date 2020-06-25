Lots of folks will be celebrating the coming Fourth of July holiday by shooting off fireworks. We’d like to offer a few words of caution.
Fireworks are not toys. Handled carelessly, they can cause serious burns and eye injuries.
According to a report from the National Fire Protection Association, injuries from fireworks increased from 8,800 in 2002 to 9,600 in 2011.
Children under the age of 15 suffered 35% of all injuries from fireworks in 2014.
Sparklers alone accounted for about a quarter of emergency room fireworks injuries in 2018.
Fireworks caused about 19,500 fires in 2018, resulting in 9,000 injuries.
Thirty-five percent of people hurt by fireworks in 2014 were under the age of 15; 9% were under the age of 5.
Children ages 5-9 were 2.4 times as likely as the general population to be injured by fireworks in 2014.
Clearly, the safest way to enjoy fireworks is through public displays conducted by professionals, but with the world still reeling from a global pandemic that might not be an option for many people this July 4. Only 6% of fireworks injuries were caused by public displays in 2014. Still, if you decide to try putting on your own show, use common sense.
Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks. Even sparklers can be dangerous in the hands of a child younger than 12.
Read and follow all warnings and instructions.
Have a designated shooter, and be sure everyone else is out of range.
Light fireworks only on a smooth, flat surface away from the house and away from any combustible materials.
Always wear safety goggles.
If a firework fails to ignite, wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water before throwing it away. Never try to relight a dud.
Always have a hose or buckets of water close by.
Use fireworks only as they were intended to be used. Don’t try to alter them or combine them.
Never use homemade fireworks or illegal explosives. They can be deadly.
Alcohol and fireworks do not mix.
Have a safe and happy Fourth of July.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.