Three years ago, on Feb. 24, the Indiana Pacers honored the 1985, ‘86 and ‘87 boys basketball teams of neighboring Marion High School.
During that three-year span, the Giants posted an 84-4 won-lost record on their way to three straight state championships.
Obviously, no team wins that many games and has that much success without incredibly talented players. The “Purple Reign-era” Giants were blessed with two Division I college recruits, Jay Edwards and Lyndon Jones, who went on to play for Bob Knight’s Indiana Hoosiers.
Edwards and Jones were voted Indiana’s co-Mr. Basketball in 1987. It was the second time in Hoosier history that two players from the same team shared such an honor. Tom and Dick Van Arsdale of Indianapolis Manual were co-Mr. Basketball in 1961.
This season, Indiana should crown its first co-Miss Basketball players in state history: Madison Layden and Kendall Bostic of Northwestern High School. Like the great Manual and Marion teams before them, the Lady Tigers wouldn’t be knocking on an undefeated season and a chance at a third-straight state championship without either player.
Layden, who will play at Purdue University next season, is Howard County’s all-time leading scorer. Before this past weekend’s Marion Regional, which included wins over Class 4A No. 3 Fishers and No. 4 Homestead, the 6-1 guard averaged 25.7 points per game, 6.5 assists, 5.5 steals, and had drilled 88 3-pointers.
Bostic, who will suit up for Michigan State University next winter, trails only Layden as Howard County’s top scorer. Before the regional, where Northwestern buried Fishers 67-40 then skunked Homestead in the championship 72-35, the 6-1 post player averaged 20.4 points per game, 10 rebounds and shot 74.2% from the field. Bostic is on the precipice of becoming only the sixth known Indiana high school player to graduate with more than 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.
On Saturday, Northwestern takes its gaudy, three-season record of 77-9 against 27-2 and No. 6 Penn High School in the LaPorte Semistate. A win there and another in Indianapolis, and Northwestern – with a high school enrollment of 562 students – will be the smallest to win the Class 4A championship.
Madison Layden and Kendall Bostic haven been the nucleus of the program’s dominating teams these past three seasons. They deserve to share co-Miss Basketball honors.
Kokomo Tribune editorial board
