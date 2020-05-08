It was three years ago this coming July that smokers who patronize bars, taverns and private clubs in Howard County began stepping outside before lighting up.
The county-wide smoking ban, which was passed March 6, 2017, by both the Howard County commissioners and Kokomo Common Council, took effect July 1 that same year.
It was the culmination of a years-long local battle to place constraints on local smokers in public places. In 2014, the common council left exceptions in the city to allow for smoking to continue in certain locations. The 2017 legislation brought those outliers in line. Now, bars, taverns and social clubs are included in the ban. E-cigarettes also are included.
Health is a high priority this spring. The spreading coronavirus pandemic has riveted each person’s attention to their own well-being, and that of loved ones and friends.
People with underlying health issues are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. Those include respiratory ailments, addictions, heart disease, diabetes and cancer, many of which are attributable to the high rate of smoking among Hoosiers.
The health and economic crisis we now face together should put a Klieg light on why banning smoking in such establishments in important in Howard County. Even if you aren’t too concerned about your own health, the lives of other patrons and those trying to earn a living in the county’s bars and private clubs should be worth preserving. As Commissioner Paul Wyman pointed out, Howard County is listed in the bottom half of health rankings for Indiana’s 92 counties.
Statewide we’re not doing much better. In Indiana, 21.1% of the adult population (aged 18-plus years) are current cigarette smokers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
E-cigarettes are included in this ban along with traditional cigarettes and cigars. The science behind the safety of these devices is still new, but it’s clear that even though they may be less harmful than cigarettes in some ways, they may still be quite damaging in others.
The commissioners and Kokomo city council did the right thing in 2017 by passing the county-wide smoking ban. If you haven’t given up tobacco smoking or e-cigarette vaping, the current pandemic is good reason to consider giving it a try again.
