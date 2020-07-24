During a weekly coronavirus update July 1, a news reporter asked Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb why he wouldn’t order Hoosiers to wear face coverings in public.
“Because I believe in Hoosiers and I believe that Hoosiers are doing the right thing, for the most part,” the governor said.
At the time, Arizona, Florida and Texas were reporting spikes in COVID-19. State Health Commissioner Kristina Box said she hoped Indiana residents would see what was happening in the Sun Belt and wear masks out in public.
“Indiana could very easily be in that same situation in the next two to four weeks or six weeks if we don’t take this to heart,” she said.
We didn’t.
Despite consistent encouragement from the Governor’s office and Indiana State Health Department to wear face masks, practice social distancing and wash hands frequently, Indiana COVID cases soared 27.7% between July 1 and July 22. State deaths increased 8.6% and the number of people being treated in Indiana intensive care units spiked 50% over the same period of time.
The Kokomo area hasn’t fared much better. Howard County cases have surged 26.5% in three weeks, while deaths are up 7.1%. And COVID cases in Tipton County have skyrocketed 73.3%, from 30 on July 1 to 52 on Wednesday.
What has happened in the past is noteworthy, we said earlier this month, but what happens in the future is far more important.
Holcomb postponed the full reopening of the state after reviewing COVID case numbers two weeks ago and seeing troubling signs. That was a wise move.
States that are sustaining severe spikes in cases now attribute the resurgence of the virus mostly to reopening too soon and taking a lax approach to addressing the threat at the start.
Here in Indiana, though, we simply didn’t take care of each other. We didn’t minimize our risks.
We have been selfish.
The prescription remains the same for the Hoosier State to move forward: Wear a mask in public, avoid large gatherings of people and wash your hands.
We didn’t do the right thing three weeks ago. We must begin doing the right thing right now.
