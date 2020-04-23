This time of year, parents of high school and college seniors usually had our sympathies.
There were “senior boards” to finish, carpets to clean, yards to mow, bushes to trim, weeds to pull and menus to complete in preparation for the many open houses across the area.
But those celebrations could be delayed or even canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic and concerns of infection. The Class of 2020 and their parents must be terribly disappointed.
Still, the parents of our local high school seniors have our sincere thanks. The 12 years of shuttling children to school, the band and choir concerts, the many after-school practices and activities, the homework checks, the teacher conferences and driving lessons finally are about to pay off.
To the many area high school seniors, congratulations. Graduation is one of those seminal moments. It’s the end of childhood and the beginning of a new and — we hope — exciting chapter of life.
Though you’ve completed high school, your education is not complete. Just ask any IU Kokomo senior. In our information-based economy, post-high school training is required to earn an income that can support a family — most likely, even a job.
We’re fortunate to have several colleges right here where such training is available and much more affordable than at a residential campus.
These next few weeks, however, savor your achievement.
But above all, take a moment to thank your parents for their sacrifices and encouragement over the years. You wouldn’t have earned your diploma without their love and support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.