A few years ago about this time, Kokomo Urban Outreach posted a photo of a thank-you note it received from a third-grader on its Facebook page. We read it and shared that post on our page, as well.
“[T]o the Buddy Bag Person,” it began.
“After school on Friday we always eat a snack from our Buddy Bags. I wish we had Buddy Bags every day we eat the food all weekend because we are kind of broke. I love the food in the Buddy Bags. I am excited that I get it. Thank you for the Buddy Bags.
“From Frankie 3rd grade
“PS: I wish that you put some fruit snacks in it.”
The child’s sweet gesture made us smile — and broke our hearts. Statistics suggest too many of our children will be hungry.
They’re why in May 2007, Pastor Jeff Newton, executive director of Kokomo Urban Outreach, started a pilot program that provided bags of food for Elwood Haynes Elementary School students on free and reduced-priced lunches. The bags containing enough food for six meals were delivered on a Friday to the school.
Last year, Urban Outreach’s “buddy bags” program delivered food at the end of each week for students at Taylor Primary School and Elwood Haynes, Darrough Chapel, Boulevard, Lafayette Park, Pettit Park, Sycamore, Eastern, Western, Howard, Northwestern elementaries in Howard County, Tri-Central in Tipton County and Pipe Creek in Miami County.
Monday, we reported Kokomo Urban Outreach lost about half its funding for the buddy bags program, forcing participating schools to scramble to find sponsors for students’ weekend meals.
Many schools, such as Bon Air, Howard and Western elementaries, have sponsoring organizations other than Kokomo Urban Outreach to provide buddy bags. But Pettit Park, Boulevard, Sycamore and Elwood Haynes elementaries don’t.
Worse, Elwood Haynes has the largest percentage of students qualifying for free or reduced-price meals – 90.5%. And at 739 students in 2020, it is the largest elementary in the area.
Not every child receiving a buddy bag would have gone without food every weekend. But most live with “food insecurity” — a limited availability of food. In 2018, 21% of Howard County’s children lived in poverty, according to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Child poverty had grown 13.1% here between 2000 and 2013, and has since fallen 3%.
Kokomo Urban Outreach distributed about 1,300 buddy bags a week last year. If you have the means, please get involved at an area school to help provide weekend meals for our hungry primary school students.
Children like Frankie will thank you.
