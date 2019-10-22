About 1 in 8 U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime.
An estimated 260,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the U.S., along with 64,000 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer.
Those statistics are alarming, but they don’t have to mean that they are death sentences for those who are diagnosed with cancer. Many breast cancer cases can be treated, but the trick is early diagnosis.
That’s why it was such great news that St. Vincent Kokomo opened only last year a women’s health services center that focuses on breast care and other medical issues impacting women, including bone density, maternity services, pelvic health and a women’s cardiac risk clinic.
The center, celebrating its second Breast Cancer Awareness Month, also has many new technologies to detect cancer in its early stages, such as 3D mammography and digital mammography. 3D technology takes an additional 15 to 50 pictures of the breast, shown to increase the accuracy of breast cancer diagnosis by 20% to 45%, said Erica Giblin, St. Vincent’s medical director of breast care services. The technological advances, she said, will be particularly helpful for women with dense breast tissue.
St. Vincent also offers a “screening abbreviated breast MRI” that improves the accuracy of breast cancer detection by 150% in women who have dense breast tissue.
Also included at the women’s center is image-guided radiation therapy that uses the SAVI SCOUT system, a wire-free radar localization meant to ease the surgery process; ultrasound and radiology in the same location; and even plastic reconstruction services.
But most important, perhaps, is the on-site presence of breast surgeons at least four days per week. With that, the center will boast a radiologist dedicated to breast services.
This is good news for local women who may have found a lump in their breast but have had to wait for up to two or three weeks for test results. That’s horrifying to consider living with the fear that you may have breast cancer but can’t get answers. That has changed with the new center, which provides diagnostics quickly and efficiently.
The new center also hosts educational seminars centered on women’s health services, and offers workshops, panel discussions, speaking engagements from health professionals and evening hours for mammograms and massages.
We are thrilled to see such progress made to keep local women safe, informed and provided with the most up-to-date diagnostics available.
