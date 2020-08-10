“Hunker down, Hoosiers!” has been the message from the governor’s office since March.
Now there’s a new message: “Get in line, voters!”
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s folksy approach to sheltering in place and social distancing gave way Wednesday to a stern, uncompromising response when asked about absentee vote by mail: No. Unless you meet one of the 11 conditions to vote by mail, your only options are to vote early in person or queue up on Election Day.
“Indiana will have a safe and secure and healthy in-person election on Nov. 3,” Holcomb said. “We had one in the primary. Now, obviously, in the primary we were under [a] shelter, stay-at-home order during that time period.”
More important, the Indiana Election Commission – with the governor’s support – authorized all Hoosiers to vote absentee by mail in the primary. Voters responded enthusiastically, overwhelmingly choosing to cast their ballots from home. In Allen County alone, more than 35,000 voted by mail, or nearly 60% of the 59,245 votes cast. Statewide absentee figures from the primary haven’t been posted, but more than 545,000 Hoosiers had submitted ballots by mail as of a week before the primary.
But now, the governor insists Indiana’s reopening is going smoothly and it’s safe to vote in person.
“I’ve asked this question 10 times, 10 different ways of 10 different people, if they knew of one case where someone got COVID-19 while voting at one of our polling sites on Election Day, and the answer has been ‘no’ to date,” he said Wednesday.
And when asked about voter fraud complaints tied to absentee ballots in the primary election, Holcomb admitted there were none. He also acknowledged a federal lawsuit filed last week, noting the state would wait for an opinion, hopefully “around Labor Day.” Common Cause and the Indiana State Conference of the NAACP filed the suit, challenging the noon deadline to receive absentee ballots on Election Day. They argue ballots received up to the 6 p.m. poll closing should be counted.
Thirty-four states and Washington, D.C., do not require an excuse from those who wish to vote absentee or by mail, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. That includes Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington, which conduct elections entirely by mail and automatically send a ballot to every registered voter. Because of COVID-19, other states have expanded “no excuse” absentee voting to allow voting by mail.
That leaves Indiana among just over a half-dozen states where – save for a mask requirement – Election Day 2020 will be conducted as if it were any other year.
But many Hoosiers don’t need to wait for the governor or a legal opinion. In Allen County, Election Administrator Beth Dlug is urging those who qualify to apply now so her staff can send out ballots next month; they can be reached at 260-449-7329. She also encouraged voters to contact the Indiana Election Commission if they are concerned about going to a voting location in person. The email address is elections@iec.in.gov.
Voters can request an application for an absentee ballot by calling the number or online at indianavoters.in.gov.
Absent a change of heart by the governor and state election officials, those qualified to vote absentee should apply for ballots now. The rest of us will have even more reason to line up – 6 feet apart, of course – on, if not before, Election Day.
The Journal Gazette, Fort Wayne
