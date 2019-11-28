For 169 years, the Kokomo Tribune has been fortunate enough to reach your front porch or computer screen every day.
For that fact, we are thankful.
Thanksgiving editorials are not unlike the average American who takes one day of the year to give thanks for all that is good in his or her life.
Since 1850, our readers and advertisers have supported us, and we are grateful to each of you.
We were there with you through the Great Depression. We mourned with you when John F. Kennedy was assassinated and on Sept. 11, 2001. We celebrated together when the Colts brought the Lombardi Trophy to Indianapolis, and we shared your worries during contract negotiations for the city’s largest employers.
Thanksgiving is a time for us to remember the less fortunate among us, give thanks for fond memories of those who are no longer with us, and honor those in faraway lands fighting to secure our way of life.
As we stay home from work today, spend time with family and eat too much food, it’s important to realize how good we truly have it — even after a 100-year flood and two tornado outbreaks in just the last six years.
And like the cleanup following the November 2013 tornadoes that saw 1,275 people get involved in the most damaged areas of Kokomo, thousands more from our community and across the country volunteered to assist those in need after the tornadoes of August 2016.
We are free to practice a religion of our choice, pursue our dreams and raise a family however we see fit.
Overall, life is good.
If history has taught us anything, it’s that life is what you make of it.
Thank you for letting us be a small part of your daily life. And from all of us at the Kokomo Tribune, have a wonderful Thanksgiving.
