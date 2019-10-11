Kokomo police soon will announce trick-or-treat times for our littlest celebrants. But before the kids hit up the neighbors for candy Oct. 31, parents might want to begin talking about holiday safety with their young ladybug or pirate.
• Accept treats only in the doorway. Never go inside the house.
• Visit only houses with the lights on.
• Don’t cut through alleys and fields. Walk on sidewalks and driveways.
• Look both ways before you cross the street — and then cross only at the corners or in a crosswalk.
Logansport got a real-life reminder of the danger that goes along with the fun when two children ran in front of a pickup truck while trick-or-treating there 12 years ago. One of the youngsters wound up in a Fort Wayne hospital, and what had been an evening of fun turned into a nightmare for one family.
If you’re planning to pick out Halloween costumes for the kids this weekend, make sure they’re light in color — or purchase reflective tape to put on the outfits.
Also ensure every child’s costume is short enough that it doesn’t become a tripping hazard, and try face makeup instead of a mask this year. A mask can obstruct a child’s vision, which can make crossing the street and going up and down stairs a bit dangerous.
Don’t let the kids go out alone. Younger children should be accompanied by an adult, and older children should stay with friends.
Map out a safe route so you’ll know where your kids will be. If children are out after dark, make sure they have flashlights and travel on well-lit streets.
Children should eat no treats until they get home and their parents have had a chance to check the treats in a well-lit place.
Police will be out in force Oct. 31 in an effort to make sure that a fun evening stays fun. Officers will be on the lookout for anyone who is up to any Halloween tricks.
If you’re out driving, slow down a bit and keep your eyes open for ghosts and goblins. Let’s make it a safe and happy holiday.
