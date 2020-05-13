Gov. Eric Holcomb is leading Indiana’s response to a global pandemic that has infected more than 24,000 Hoosiers, killing more than 1,400, while overseeing a five-step reopening of the state’s economy.
Now he is being dragged into an unnecessary constitutional crisis because of one man’s selfishness.
Monday, the state Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the state’s attorney disciplinary commission “proved by clear and convincing evidence” that Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill “committed the criminal act of battery.”
Sexual battery. At an end-of-the-legislative-session party in 2018.
Hill’s law license will be suspended for 30 days beginning May 18 over allegations that he drunkenly groped four women, Indiana Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Muster; Gabrielle McLemore, communications director for Indiana Senate Democrats; Niki DaSilva, a Republican Indiana Senate legislative assistant; and Samantha Lozano, a Democratic Indiana House legislative assistant.
Hill, 59, has denied doing anything wrong. It’s time he acts his age, and in the best interest of the Hoosiers who elected him to office, and resigns.
“State law requires the attorney general to be ‘duly licensed to practice law in Indiana,’ but it doesn’t specify whether the person can continue serving after facing professional disciplinary action,” the AP reported Monday.
Holcomb, who has said Hill should resign office, is researching whether he can appoint a successor.
Hill made no mention of the Indiana Supreme Court’s ruling Monday. But we aren’t surprised. Despite these two-year-old allegations and subsequent loss of support from others in his own party, he has said he intends to seek reelection.
Hill must recognize this is a crisis of his own making – one Holcomb and the rest of the Hoosier State don’t have the time for. He should show a bit of grace, put his ambitions aside and, for the good of Indiana, step down.
