Volunteers working the Community Garden near Ivy Tech Community College harvested 16,825 pounds of fresh vegetables during the growing season of 2020, the Howard County Extension Services announced this week.
That means community gardeners have harvested 137 tons of food since 2013. They’ve cultivated and collected pounds and pounds of beets, kale, kohlrabi, bell peppers, yellow peppers, Swiss chard and zucchini; they’ve harvested green beans, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, corn, cucumbers, eggplant, onions, parsnips, potatoes, acorn squash, butternut squash, summer squash, tomatoes, turnips and watermelon.
All have been distributed to 14 community kitchens and residential centers throughout the area.
Barbara Hight, who managed the kitchen at Open Arms Women’s Shelter at the time, told us in 2007 that the produce from the Community Garden means the women and children get fresh vegetables at lunch and dinner.
“They really enjoy the fresh green beans and the corn on the cob,” she said. “With the donation, we are able to provide a healthy meal.”
The Community Garden was started in the spring of 2003 as a pilot program between Ivy Tech, Purdue University-Howard County Extension and Purdue Master Gardeners from the Howard County Master Gardeners Association. It was designed to supply fresh produce to the community’s hungry and serve as a live laboratory for free public seminars in vegetable gardening.
In 2003, volunteers harvested 4,744 pounds. This year the total was a bit more than 8.4 tons – all on 1 acre of donated land with donated labor.
We’re glad the abnormally dry growing season didn’t do the kind of damage some of our area farmers had to fight through. And we’re happy for the harvest these volunteers were able to receive from the 17-year-old community garden.
So are the folks at Coordinated Assistance Ministries, Family Service Association, Food Finders, Gilead House, Hands of Grace, Howard Haven, Open Arms Women’s Shelter, Rescue Mission, The Salvation Army, Samaritan Love Center and Urban Outreach. Thanks, volunteers, for your hard work.
