It’s our experience that people vote from their front porches. If their trash is collected each week, if their roads are plowed in the winter and potholes are filled in the spring, all is right with the world.
What do this year’s Kokomo mayoral candidates – Democrat Abbie Smith, Republican Tyler Moore and Libertarian Michael Virgin – or those seeking seats on the Kokomo Common Council see from their front porches?
We’ll find out Sept. 26 and Oct. 3.
The Kokomo Perspective and Kokomo Tribune have teamed up for years to bring you political debates in advance of primary and general elections. We’ve joined again this political season with the League of Women Voters and Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce.
We’re hosting two candidate forums and a reception in advance of the Nov. 5 general election.
From 6-8 p.m. Sept. 26, at IU Kokomo’s Havens Auditorium, the city’s three candidates for mayor will debate, as will the nominees for council District 1, Republican Jason Acord and incumbent Democrat Mike Wyant, and District 4, Republican Gregery Jones and incumbent Democrat Donnie Haworth.
One week later – same place and time – at-large city council candidates, Republicans Alex Clark, Matt Grecu and Kara Kitts-McKibben and Democrats Bob Hayes, Mike Kennedy and Matthew Sedam, will debate. So too will District 2 nominees, Republican Lynn Rudolph and Democrat incumbent Bob Cameron, and District 3 candidates, Republican Ray Collins and Democrat Cathy Cox-Stover.
A reception will follow the forum, so residents can speak with the candidates.
If you want an up-close look at these office-seekers, we invite you to join us Sept. 26 and Oct 3. And if you can’t, the forum will be broadcast on KGOV, the city of Kokomo’s TV station.
We’ve said this many times before: Most of us live in this part of Indiana because we care about our families, friends and neighbors who live here too. With blessings come responsibilities. You have a stake in your community. If you are a resident of the city of Kokomo, we encourage you to vote Nov. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.