The Federal Reserve cut its key policy rate on July 31. It was the first time the Fed had taken such action in more than a decade.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell cited “uncertainties” that were threatening the country’s longest economic growth pattern in history. Those include a slowing global economy.
And President Trump’s trade battles.
Since the beginning of the month, economists appear to have caught a case of the jitters. The Associated Press reported Tuesday 74 percent of them see the U.S. sliding into recession by the end of 2021.
The New York Times reports White House advisers are pulling together contingencies in case the national economy weakens. The Washington Post reported Monday they were discussing another payroll tax cut. But that would require congressional approval.
The president called the 2017 Republican-led tax cuts and overhaul a “middle-class miracle.”
But the first figure to consider is the cost of that plan as it relates to the national debt. According to Goldman Sachs, the projected cost over the next 10 years would be $4 trillion. For comparison, the Bureau of Economic Analysis calculated the national debt at $14.3 trillion, or 76 percent of Gross Domestic Product, as of Election Day 2016.
If the national economy is indeed heading downward, the president’s 2017 tax cuts will impede any chance of spending our way out of it.
Even if the economy avoids recession — and let’s all hope it does — economists predict weakened growth. The Fed forecasts the nation’s gross domestic product to slow to 2 percent, down from 2.5 percent last year, the AP reports.
The middle class needs a miracle all right, but yet another payroll tax cut isn’t in the cards.
