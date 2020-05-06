American motherhood has changed in many ways since Mother’s Day was first celebrated more than 100 years ago.
Today’s moms are more educated. A majority of women with a young child work, and more mothers are serving as their family’s sole or primary provider.
At the same time, the share of mothers who are stay-at-home moms has held steady in recent decades after falling precipitously in the 1970s and 1980s.
Here are some key findings about American mothers and motherhood from Pew Research Center reports in 2019:
A shrinking education gap: Women are more likely now to become mothers than they were a decade ago, and this is particularly the case among highly educated women. The share of women at the end of their childbearing years (ages 40 to 44) who had ever given birth was 86% in 2016, up from 80% in 2006.
Women are waiting to have children: The median age at which women become mothers in the U.S. is 26, up from 23 in 1994. In that same year, more than half (53%) of women in their early 40s had become mothers by age 24; by 2014, this share had fallen to 39%.
Mothers are working more: In 2016, moms spent around 25 hours a week on paid work, up from nine hours in 1965. At the same time, they spent 14 hours a week on child care, up from 10 hours a week in 1965.
Seven in 10 moms with kids younger than 18 were in the labor force in 2015, up from 47% in 1975. In fact, mothers are the primary breadwinners in 2 in 5 U.S. families.
Nearly 25% are single mothers. While most U.S. mothers are married (68%), nearly one-quarter (24%) are solo moms. All told, about 9 million mothers are living with a child younger than 18 without a spouse or partner. Solo motherhood is particularly common among black mothers (56% are in this category). By comparison, 26% of Hispanic moms, 17% of white moms and 9% of Asian moms are solo parents. (Solo parenthood is far less common among fathers: 7% of dads are raising a child without a spouse or partner in the home.)
Most say moms are under pressure. Even in an era where women make up nearly half the U.S. workforce and men are more involved in housework and child care than in the past, the public sees vastly different pressure points for women and men in society. Roughly 4 of 5 adults (77%) say women face a lot of pressure to be an involved parent; a significantly smaller share (49%) says the same about men.
Despite the ever-changing definition of family, motherhood remains worthy of respect. Many mothers work long hours to provide for their families, only to return home to nurture their children. They feed their kids. They drive them to activities. They ensure their teeth are brushed, they’ve washed behind their ears and said their prayers before bed.
We wish all local women with children a happy Mother’s Day this Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.