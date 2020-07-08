A maintenance worker on the Indiana Toll Road was struck and killed by an SUV last week.
Ronald Smith, 61, was in front of his truck at about 1:50 p.m. Thursday, sweeping debris from the shoulder of the highway in St. Joseph County, the Associated Press reports, when the SUV sideswiped Smith’s truck and hit him.
State police report emergency lights on Smith’s red maintenance truck were on at the time of the crash.
Between 2003-2017, 1,844 workers lost their lives at U.S. road construction sites, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports.
But what motorists might not realize is they’re more at risk of injury and death than the workers.
The Federal Highway Administration reports 27,037 people died in crashes that occur in construction and maintenance work zones, from 1982 through 2017.
Since the peak year of 2002 – when 1,186 died in construction and maintenance zones – the number of deaths declined steadily to an average of 591 from 2008-2014, then increased to an average of 772 from 2015-2017.
Most work zone accidents can be avoided, the Federal Highway Administration says. It offers these tips for driving safely in work zones:
• Expect the unexpected. Normal speed limits might be reduced, traffic lanes might be changed and people might be working on or near the road.
• Slow down. Speeding is one of the primary causes of work zone crashes.
• Don’t tailgate. Keep a safe distance between you and the car ahead. The most common crash in a highway work zone is the rear-end collision.
• Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and workers and their equipment.
• Pay attention to signs. Warning signs are there to help you and other drivers move safely through the work zone.
• Obey road crew flaggers. A flagger has the same authority as a regulatory sign, so you can be cited for disobeying his or her directions.
• Stay alert and minimize distractions. Dedicate your full attention to the roadway and avoid changing radio stations or using cellphones in a work zone.
• Keep up with the traffic flow. Motorists can help maintain pace by merging as soon as possible. Don’t drive right up to the lane closure and then try to barge in.
• Schedule enough time to drive safely. Expect delays.
Be patient and stay calm. Work zones aren’t there to personally inconvenience you.
