Dave Broman, executive director of the Howard County Historical Society, announced last month he will be retiring from the position he's held since 2012.
Local residents can help Broman give his successor a bit of a head start on the job by nominating a local "legend" to the county's hall of fame.
“Howard County residents are proud of their community’s contributions, past and present, to the world,” Broman wrote to us about this time last year. “Haynes, Maxwell and Kingston come to mind, as do the county’s deep roots in the auto industry. Pneumatic tires, push-button car radios, and stainless steel are among the many innovations born here. The people of Howard County have produced critical materials for World War II, art glass for stained glass windows around the world, high-tech alloys for the Apollo moon missions and sophisticated electronics for automobiles.
“The arts are better for the lives of Margaret Hillis, Misch Kohn and Strother Martin. Journalism is better because of Steve Kroft, David Ashenfelter and Tavis Smiley. Our country is safer because of military leaders like William Kepner, Ed Trobaugh and Don Moon. We’ve given the world doctors, inventors, engineers, business leaders, political leaders, labor leaders, philanthropists, authors and educators.”
The Howard County Hall of Legends is open to individuals who have achieved significant recognition for their accomplishments in the areas of:
• Public service
• Commerce and industry
• Science
• Technology
• Health sciences
• Art
• Literature/journalism
• Humanities
• Performing Arts
Eligible individuals must have been born in Howard County, lived in Howard County, worked in Howard County, or have made significant contributions to the good reputation of Howard County.
Nominations should include a rationale, as well as supporting information and documentation.
Nominations may be mailed or emailed. Send them to: Hall of Legends, Howard County Historical Society, 1200 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo, IN 46901 or to legends@howardcountymuseum.org.
Learn more about past honorees at howardcountymuseum.org, and take a few moments to nominate a local legend to the Howard County Hall of Legends.
