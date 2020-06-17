Nothing changes unless there’s a crisis. And in the Indiana Statehouse in the spring of 2015, something had to change.
Announcing a “fix” to the so-called Religious Freedom Restoration Act — which held then-Gov. Mike Pence’s signature for just seven days — then-House Speaker Brian Bosma said, “Indiana does not tolerate discrimination against any class of Hoosier. The perception had to be addressed. Hoosier hospitality had to be restored.
“We want to let every Hoosier know that we value you: gay, straight, black, white, religious, non-religious,” he said, adding, “We are sorry that misinterpretation hurt so many people.”
RFRA was adopted by a legislative supermajority of Republicans. Its purpose, they say: to prohibit laws that “substantially burden” a person, religious institution, business or association from following their religious beliefs.
Instead, it sparked a firestorm of condemnation from civil rights advocates, business leaders and others who saw it as a way to deny services to the LGBTQ community.
The “fix” was met with positive reaction at the time, but it didn’t ensure full protections for LGBTQ people in housing, employment and public accommodations.
Part of that changed Monday, with a new ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court. In a 6-3 vote, the justices ruled that part of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII, which bars discrimination based on sex, also includes prejudice against LGBTQ workers.
“An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex,” wrote Justice Neil Gorsuch, nominated to the court by President Trump, for the majority. “Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”
Nothing changes unless there’s a crisis. And the one that enveloped Indiana in April 2015 shone a spotlight on a belief among many in our state that they are justified in treating our gay and lesbian friends and family members with contempt.
The LGBTQ community must be protected from all forms of discrimination — particularly those coming from state legislatures, like the Indiana General Assembly, and ideologues, like our former governor, Vice President Mike Pence.
