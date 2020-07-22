Eastern High School Class of 2020 salutatorian Grace Hubbard likely didn’t believe back in April she would be spending a Sunday in July in her high school gym.
But she, like her classmates and their families, were grateful to be there this past weekend, belatedly celebrating their high school graduations because of the coronavirus pandemic.
She told her class: “A lot of us are wishing we could do [senior year] one last time ... but if this year has taught us anything, it’s that nothing is ever certain and you never know when it will be your last time. The pause button is not an option for us, Class of 2020, life is too short and there is simply too much to be done to not press play.”
This time of year, parents of high school and college seniors usually had our sympathies.
There were “senior boards” to finish, carpets to clean, yards to mow, bushes to trim, weeds to pull and menus to complete in preparation for the many open houses across the area.
But those celebrations were put on hold because of concerns of COVID-19 infections, disappoint the Class of 2020 and their families.
Still, the parents of our local high school seniors have our sincere thanks. The 12 years of shuttling children to school, the band and choir concerts, the many after-school practices and activities, the homework checks, the teacher conferences and driving lessons finally are about to pay off.
To the many area high school seniors, congratulations. Graduation is one of those seminal moments. It’s the end of childhood and the beginning of a new and — we hope — exciting chapter of life.
Though you’ve completed high school, your education is not complete. Just ask any IU Kokomo senior. In our information-based economy, post-high school training is required to earn an income that can support a family — most likely, even a job.
We’re fortunate to have several colleges right here where such training is available and much more affordable than at a residential campus.
Savor your achievement, Class of 2020. Take a moment to thank your parents for their sacrifices and encouragement over the years. You wouldn’t have earned your diploma without their love and support.
Yes, everything remains uncertain right now. Colleges won’t be returning to a pre-pandemic normalcy this fall anymore than the national job market will.
But life isn’t a spectator sport, seniors. Take Grace Hubbard’s advice and press play on your next chapter.
