A smoke detector saved the lives of a Howard County mother and her three children in August of last year.
Alissa Aaron’s daughter, Alara, 7, remembered waking up, seeing the fire and wondering what to do.
In came Alara’s mother.
“Get your sister,” Alissa Aaron said, handing 18-month-old Aria to the 7-year-old, while she grabbed 4-year-old Keiman.
The family exited the house safely, leaving behind almost everything.
Fire Prevention Week begins Oct. 6 this year. And Alara Aaron will be happy to know this year’s theme is “Not everyone wears a cape. Plan and practice your escape.”
The National Fire Protection Association encourages families to:
• Draw a map of their home with all members of the household, marking two exits from each room and a path to the outside from each exit.
• Practice their home fire drill twice a year. Conduct one at night and another during the day with everyone in your home, and practice using different ways out.
• Teach children how to escape on their own.
• Make sure the number of your home is clearly marked and easy for the fire department to find.
• Close doors behind you as you leave — this may slow the spread of smoke and fire.
• Once you get outside, stay outside.
But the most important thing to do during Fire Prevention Week is to install smoke alarms in your home, or ensure those you have are in working order.
According to the American Red Cross, home fires are the biggest disaster threat Americans face. Improper use of alternate heaters increases that threat as people turn to other ways to heat their homes when the temperatures drop. Everyone should have their furnaces, chimneys, fireplaces, wood and coal stoves inspected and cleaned before another winter of use.
Many people use alternate sources of heat such as space heaters to cut down on heating bills. The Red Cross recommends people look for a model that shuts off automatically if the heater falls over, and that they place the heater on a level, hard and nonflammable surface in the home.
The Red Cross responds to a fire somewhere in the country about once every nine minutes. The organization responds to about 63,000 home fires every year.
Use the month of October as an opportunity to make sure you and your family are ready in the event of a fire.
A few minutes now could save your life or the life of a loved one when disaster strikes. Just ask Alissa, Alara, Keiman and Aria Aaron.
