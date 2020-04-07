What did you plant in your garden, yard and flower boxes last spring?
Undoubtedly, it was flowering or bushy, pretty or majestic.
When you were down on your hands and knees digging through the dirt, did you ever stop to think whether what you were planting might be endangering Indiana’s native flora and fauna?
Ornamental fillers in landscaping and flower beds are often non-native species, which can quickly become invasive and have dire consequences for native species. These “invaders,” sometimes planted to prevent erosion or otherwise benefit an area, can outperform and outgrow plants that normally flourish in the area, which can doom native flora. Animals that rely on these native plants can also be at risk if the seeds or berries they rely on for food disappear.
Asian honeysuckle is the latest non-native plant to run wild through our woodland areas. Its red berries and slick green leaves are attractive, and it grows high and fast. But it’s spread out of control, choking out the sunlight and rain from other plants.
Ornamental pear trees, most commonly known as Bradford pears, have also become a problem as they cross-pollinate with other varieties. Reed canary grass, a tall, flat-leafed grass, is damaging the state’s wetlands. Look and you’re sure to find them.
Once they’re here, invasive plant species are very difficult to get rid of. It’s more than just spraying an herbicide once a year or clear-cutting an area once or twice. Ridding your land of the species will be an ongoing process that can take a lot of manpower and cash. And just when you think it’s finally gone, it will come back with a vengeance.
So in the next few weeks, when you’re looking for a new tree, flower or bush to add to your yard, make sure to check the Department of Agriculture’s database to see what species have traditionally lived in Howard County. There’s usually a native alternative that’s just as flowering, bushy, pretty or majestic.
