This past spring, the names of 371 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty were added to the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington.
There are now more than 21,910 law enforcement officers’ names engraved on the memorial. Howard County Sheriff’s Deputy Carl Koontz is one of those names. He was killed in the line of duty March 20, 2016.
Koontz, a three-year veteran of the sheriff’s department, and Sheriff’s Sgt. Jordan Buckley were shot while serving a warrant in Russiaville. Buckley was wounded in the upper thigh; Koontz was shot in the pelvis.
Hours later, Koontz was pronounced dead at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He left behind his wife, Kassandra, and a young son, Noah.
Koontz was a resource officer at Northwestern High School. Staff, students and their parents were brokenhearted.
“He was always smiling, he’d be in the office cracking jokes. He was just a really, really good guy,” said Tammy Powell, whose son, Griffey Nolder, once shared lunch with Koontz after the officer noticed the Northwestern student eating alone. “He had a close relationship with all the kids here at Northwestern. Every time you walked into the school to pick up a kid, he would smile and talk to you. He would treat you so, so good.”
It’s difficult to deal with death. But a senseless death, a violent death involving a police officer, is particularly hard for families, friends, fellow officers and communities to bear. More often than not, policemen are active in the communities they protect.
Tipton County still mourns the loss of Sheriff’s Capt. Matt Thompson, killed in a motorcycle accident 12 years ago this coming July. He was a fixture at Tri-Central High School football and basketball games. He helped coach Trojan softball teams. He was loved and respected and is missed.
According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund Monday, 128 U.S. police officers were killed in the line of duty in 2019. So today we again extend our sincerest condolences to the families and friends of Carl Koontz and Matt Thompson. We thank them for sharing their loved ones with the north central Indiana community and wish them peace.
And we remind readers to fly flags at half-staff on on May 15, 2020, Peace Officers Memorial Day.
