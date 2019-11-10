The Kokomo area has yet to see a repeat of the winter of 2014-15 (knock on wood). But our recent cold temperatures are expected to linger into next week like wood smoke on a sweater, the National Weather Service says.
The frigid air that blew in last week is expected to send temperatures about 20 degrees below average through Wednesday. And for Veterans Day, AccuWeather forecasts a better-than 50/50 chance of between 1 and 3 inches of snow by Tuesday morning.
This week is Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana, and the state Department of Homeland Security encourages Hoosiers to ready themselves for rough weather.
As you and the kids venture out Monday through Wednesday, layered lightweight clothing will keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. Gloves or mittens and a hat will help you to avoid losing body heat.
Wear waterproof, insulated boots to keep your feet warm and dry and to maintain your footing when there’s snow or ice on the ground.
Here are some other tips from the American Red Cross:
• Prevent frozen pipes by opening cabinet doors to let warm air circulate. Let the cold water drip.
• Keep the thermostat set to a consistent temperature.
• Don’t forget your pets. Bring them indoors if you can, but if you can’t, be sure they have adequate shelter and access to unfrozen water.
And though winter’s worst has yet to arrive, keep your car’s gas tank full for emergency use and to keep the fuel line from freezing.
Let someone know your destination, the route you expect to follow and when you expect to arrive so that if you slide off the road along the way, rescuers will know where to look.
And when strong wind gusts appear in the weather forecast, the Red Cross has some advice to keep you safe if your power goes out:
• Do not use candles for lighting. Use flashlights only.
• If you are using a portable generator, do not connect it to your home’s electrical system. Instead, connect the equipment you want to power directly to the outlets on the generator.
• Leave one light turned on so you will know when your power returns.
• Turn off or disconnect appliances or electronics you were using when the power went out. Surges or spikes when the power comes back on can damage your equipment.
• Keep your refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible. Use perishable foods in the refrigerator first. An unopened refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours.
Stay warm and stay safe this week.
