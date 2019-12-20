It was two years ago this past July that smokers who patronize bars, taverns and private clubs in Howard County began stepping outside before lighting up.
The county-wide smoking ban, which was passed March 6, 2017, by both the Howard County commissioners and Kokomo Common Council, took effect July 1 that same year.
It was the culmination of a years-long local battle to place constraints on local smokers in public places. In 2014, the common council left exceptions in the city to allow for smoking to continue in certain locations. The 2017 legislation brought those outliers in line. Now, bars, taverns and social clubs are included in the ban.
E-cigarettes also are included.
The commissioners and Kokomo city council did the right thing two years ago by passing the county-wide smoking ban. Indiana’s state Legislature is preparing to follow our lead a bit in the 2020 session.
Last week, Gov. Eric Holcomb unveiled his legislative agenda ahead of the 2020 session, and raising the legal age for purchasing tobacco products and e-cigarettes from 18 years old to 21 made the list.
The city itself had been attempting to tackle smoking for more than a decade, with resistance from business owners where it was allowed.
The reasons for banning smoking in such establishments should be self-evident today. Even if you aren’t too concerned about your own health, the lives of other patrons and those trying to earn a living in the county’s bars and private clubs should be worth preserving. As Commissioner Paul Wyman pointed out, Howard County is listed in the bottom half of health rankings for Indiana’s 92 counties.
Statewide we’re not doing much better. In Indiana, 21.1% of the adult population (aged 18-plus years) are current cigarette smokers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
E-cigarettes are included in the Howard County ban, along with traditional cigarettes and cigars. The science behind the safety of these devices is still new, but it’s clear that even though they may be less harmful than cigarettes in some ways, they may still be quite damaging in others. Four Hoosiers have died from vaping within the past year.
The governor’s call for raising the legal age on tobacco and vaping products is a logical next step in protecting children from addiction and an unhealthy lifestyle.
