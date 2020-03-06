There’s a local poll out that we encourage you to take. And Howard County Reads soon will announce its results.
The program was introduced in 2004. Its goal: To cultivate a love of reading and to promote a sense of community.
County residents may nominate a favorite book for consideration as this year’s Howard County Reads selection. Suggestions are being accepted online or at all county library branches. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” a New York Times best-seller by Delia Owens, was last year’s book.
Among other past selections were “Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley, “Grandma Gatewood’s Walk” by Ben Montgomery, “O Pioneers!” by Willa Cather, “Cold Sassy Tree” by Olive Ann Burns, “The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency” by Alexander McCall Smith, “The Killer Angels” by Michael Shaara, “Three Cups of Tea” by Greg Mortenson and David Oliver Relin, “The Art of Racing in the Rain” by Garth Stein, “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee, “Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet” by Jamie Ford, “Saving CeeCee Honeycutt” by Beth Hoffman and “Out of the Easy” by Ruta Sepetys.
Last year’s Howard County Reads activities included an annual Murder Mystery Theater at Elite Banquet and Conference Center in September, and a visit by “Where the Crawdads Sing” author Delia Owens at Kresge Hall at Indiana University Kokomo in October.
The most important part of Howard County Reads is to get involved in this community activity. Once this year’s selection is announced, read it and join one of the program’s book discussion groups, or form your own among friends and co-workers. Howard County Reads will even provide your group a discussion leader.
If you want to host a book discussion, let organizers know by calling 765-454-4710 or emailing read@howardcountyreads.org.
Participate in Howard County Reads. The program gets better with each passing year.
