Local library officials earlier this month announced the selected work for this year’s Howard County Reads: Jean Thompson’s 2011 novel “The Year We Left Home”, a New York Times best-seller and National Book Award finalist.
The book begins in 1973, when the Erickson family all come together for the wedding of their oldest daughter, Anita. She wants to settle down and raise a family in her hometown of Grenada, Iowa, while her younger siblings plan their escape from home.
The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library and Greentown Public Library in the past have put together a series of events to assist in achieving the program’s goal: to cultivate a love of reading and promote a sense of community. More details will be forthcoming, library officials said.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, author Jean Thompson will visit with Howard County residents virtually, though no date has been announced. Her “visit,” library officials said, is made possible by the Indiana Humanities, in partnership with the Indiana Center for the Book and the Indiana State Library.
Howard County Reads was introduced in 2004. Delia Owens’ “Where the Crawdads Sing”, also a New York Times best-seller, was last year’s book.
Among other past selections were “Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley, “Grandma Gatewood’s Walk” by Ben Montgomery, “O Pioneers!” by Willa Cather, “Cold Sassy Tree” by Olive Ann Burns, “The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency” by Alexander McCall Smith, “The Killer Angels” by Michael Shaara, “Three Cups of Tea” by Greg Mortenson and David Oliver Relin, “The Art of Racing in the Rain” by Garth Stein, “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee, “Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet” by Jamie Ford, “Saving CeeCee Honeycutt” by Beth Hoffman and “Out of the Easy” by Ruta Sepetys.
Last year’s Howard County Reads activities included an annual Murder Mystery Theater at Elite Banquet and Conference Center in September, and a visit by Owens at Kresge Hall at Indiana University Kokomo in October.
The most important part of Howard County Reads is to get involved in this community activity. Read it and join one of the program’s book discussion groups, or form your own among friends, family and co-workers.
Librarian-led book discussions, one at each Kokomo-Howard County Public Library location, have been scheduled: at 10 a.m. Sept. 9 at the downtown Main Branch, at 6 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Russiaville Branch, and at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at the South Branch on Center Road.
Participate in Howard County Reads. The program gets stronger with each passing year.
