Local library officials recently announced the selected work for this year’s Howard County Reads: “Where the Crawdads Sing,” a New York Times best-seller by Delia Owens.
The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library and Greentown Public Library have put together a series of events to assist in achieving the program’s goal: to cultivate a love of reading and promote a sense of community.
And in October residents can meet the author, as they have in years past.
Things get started the third week of September. The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library will host and lead discussions about the book at 10 a.m. Sept. 11 at the downtown branch, 6 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Russiaville branch and at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the South branch on Center Road. Copies of the book will become available at the library location starting the month before the discussion.
• The fifth-annual Murder Mystery Theater will run from 6:30-9 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Elite Banquet and Conference Center, 2820 S. LaFountain St. Tickets are $25 each or $225 for a table of 10 and will be available Sept. 1 at all library locations. Just 125 tickets will be available so act quickly.
This year’s activities culminate with author Owens’ visit at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 at Kresge Hall at Indiana University Kokomo. Tickets will be available at all library branches beginning Sept. 10.
Get involved in this community activity; it’s the most important part of Howard County Reads. This looks to be another stellar year for the program.
