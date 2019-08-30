Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson’s office mailed postcards in 2014 to every Hoosier on the state’s active voter list. About 727,000 of those correspondence were returned as undeliverable.
Lawson’s office then sent a second round of voter registration postcards later that year, as part of state officials’ ongoing push to remove potentially inaccurate voter registrations from the rolls. All told, the Secretary of State’s office found 730,000 voter records to be out of date or invalid, The Associated Press reported.
The process of cleaning out voter registration rolls of Hoosiers who haven’t voted since 2014 continues in county clerk offices across the state, the League of Women Voters of Indiana, the Indiana NAACP and Common Cause Indiana say. And a federal court this week again sided with critics of a 2017 state law allowing election officials to remove voters from election rolls without voter notification.
Now is a good time to ensure your voter registration is up to date. The last day to register for the November general election is Monday, Oct. 7.
So, we have to ask: Are you registered to vote? Can you attest you’re a voter? Verify your voting status, particularly if you’ve moved or changed your name.
All you have to do is call your county voter registration office. In Howard County, that number is 456-2219; in Carroll, 564-6795; in Cass, 753-7870; in Miami, 472-3901, Ext. 226, and in Tipton, 675-2795.
If you’re not registered, all you need to do is fill out a simple form that asks for your name, address, birth date and a voter identification number (that’s your Indiana driver’s license number).
If you don’t have a driver’s license, then you must provide the last four digits of your Social Security number. And if you don’t have that, you’ll be assigned an ID number by your county of residence.
You can register at your county voter registration office, circuit court office, public assistance office or online at www.indianavoters.com. You won’t need to present personal identification documents.
But don’t forget. On Election Day Nov. 5, you’ll need to bring with you a picture ID, issued by the state or federal government. Your driver’s license will be sufficient.
However, if you don’t have a valid license, you’ll need to get a state ID card at a license branch.
If you’re religiously opposed to being photographed, you’ll still be allowed to vote. And if you forget your ID Election Day, you’ll be allowed to cast a provisional ballot.
You have a stake in your community, state and nation. We encourage you to get registered and vote.
