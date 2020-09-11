Today we mark the 19th anniversary of the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Nearly 3,000 people were killed as 19 al-Qaida terrorists hijacked four passenger jetliners. Two planes smashed into New York’s World Trade Center, causing the twin towers to fall. Another plowed into the Pentagon, and a fourth crashed into a field in western Pennsylvania.
We should – we must – take a moment today to honor the men, women and children who died and the families they left behind. We should particularly acknowledge the first responders who ran toward danger while others were rushing away. And we should honor this nation’s men and women in uniform, who have served and sacrificed to keep our country safe.
There’s one more thing, something patriotic and long overdue, we must do as well.
Seven years ago, President Obama urged Americans to mark Sept. 11 as a National Day of Service and Remembrance. The tradition dates to the immediate aftermath of the attacks, when Americans honored the memories of those who died by giving back to their communities.
They signed up for the military. They became police officers and firefighters. They rolled up their sleeves to donate blood.
We must revive that spirit, awaken that American sense of duty, if we’re finally to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control in the U.S.
Surely we aren’t so cynical, so politically divided, that we can’t get behind a common cause again.
By now we should know how deadly the novel coronavirus is. More than 190,000 Americans have died from COVID already this year, 62 here in Howard County.
After Wednesday’s revelation that President Trump knew in January of COVID’s threat to lives and the economy, while downplaying the severity of coming calamity, the rest of the skeptics now should be convinced of the danger.
Public health officials and agencies, scientists and doctors overwhelmingly have stated repeatedly in recent months that face masks are effective in mitigating the transmission of the virus. Aerosols and droplets from coughs, sneezes or loud talking can spread the coronavirus, and a face mask can reduce their dispersal, researchers have concluded.
Let’s reclaim that spirit of duty and service that inspired the nation after Sept. 11, 2001, and focus it on COVID mitigation. Cover your face in public. Wash your hands with soap and water throughout each day. Practice social-distancing.
It’s the healthy thing to do. It’s the right thing to do. Let’s make it the patriotic thing to do.
