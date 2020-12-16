Congratulations are due to seven Howard County high school seniors on being named finalists for the Community Foundation of Howard County 2021 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship.
This year’s finalists are:
- Ava Briggs of Kokomo High School
- Jaeden Hannah of Eastern High School
- Mason Harrel of Northwestern High School
- Truman Howerton of Taylor High School
- Jennah Jones of Northwestern High School
- Clayton Kelly of Western High School
- Leann Saul of Northwestern High School
And Howard County’s 2021 Lilly scholarship winners are Jaeden Hannah and Jennah Jones.
Hannah, son of Kraig and Brandy Hannah, is senior class president at Eastern High School. The National Honor Society member is on the football and track teams, is part of the Encore Singers show choir and has performed in several school musicals. He has volunteered his time at the Shiloh Park Retreat and Conference Center, is involved in Wildcat Creek conservation activities and has coached youth flag football. He will attend Indiana Wesleyan University and major in history.
Jones, daughter of Steven and Kristy Jones, is a member of the National Honor Society who tutors fellow students. She is a member of the German club, plays on the tennis team and serves as manager of the swim team. She is active in her church and volunteers at Ascension St. Vincent Therapy Kokomo. She plans to study biology at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.
The Community Foundation also awarded $1,500 scholarships to the five Lilly Scholarship finalists.
Indiana ranks toward the bottom in terms of its percentage of residents over the age of 25 with a bachelor’s degree, and the Lilly endowment set out to change that by awarding at least one, full-tuition scholarship in every county in the state.
The endowment should be applauded for its efforts. The scholarship program is a fabulous gift to the state of Indiana.
Applaud, also, these seven Howard County students on their success, and wish them the very best in their academic pursuits.
