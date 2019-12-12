Congratulations are due to seven Howard County high school seniors on being named finalists for the Community Foundation of Howard County 2020 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship.
This year’s finalists are:
Nico Roman Dinglasa of Guerin Catholic High School.
Allyson Foster of Northwestern High School.
Rachel Hughes of Northwestern High School.
Megan Johnson of Eastern High School.
Katie Runyon of Western High School.
Clay Wilson of Northwestern High School.
And Brayden York of Kokomo High School.
Howard County’s most recent Lilly scholarship winners are 2019’s Ryan Keller and Meredith Middleton.
Keller, an Eastern High School graduate, was captain of the varsity wrestling team and a former member of the football team. He had participated in the Academic Super Bowl and in Math/English Academic Team competitions. He also was a member of the National Honor Society, had volunteered as a teacher’s aide and delivered food to the needy while in high school.
Middleton, also an Eastern High School graduate, was Student Government president. As president, her responsibilities include fundraising, planning prom and homecoming week activities, and organizing the senior trip. Meredith was secretary of the Eastern Choral Department and Show Choir, where she has participated in choir and drama performances. She was a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish Club. Her volunteer activities included helping with the Greentown Youth Soccer Camp, hurricane cleanup in Puerto Rico, serving meals at a spinal muscular atrophy fundraising event and church youth group activities.
The Community Foundation also awarded $1,000 scholarships to five Lilly Scholarship finalists in 2019.
Indiana ranks toward the bottom in terms of its percentage of residents over the age of 25 with a bachelor’s degree, and the Lilly endowment set out to change that by awarding at least one, full-tuition scholarship in every county in the state.
The endowment should be applauded for its efforts. The scholarship program is a fabulous gift to the state of Indiana.
Applaud, also, these seven Howard County students on their success, and wish them the very best in their academic pursuits.
