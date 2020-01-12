For school-age children in the Kokomo area — and their parents — January is a seminal month. Classes begin again.
Now that your children are back at school, and have a week under their belts, ensure they eat breakfast; make sure they get plenty of rest each week. Why? Parental involvement is a powerful indicator of a student’s academic performance.
At least 15 studies dating back as far as 1980 suggest children of parents who volunteer at school, check homework and talk to teachers score higher on standardized tests or earn better grades than their peers.
Over the last three decades, education has become a key political issue on the national scene. Taxpayers, as well as the Indiana Legislature, are demanding public schools spend tax money more efficiently. Parents are demanding schools better prepare their children for college or the workplace.
And the federal government has the same set of demands. Since Jimmy Carter established the U.S. Department of Education, schools have been a constant presidential campaign theme.
In short, local school corporations will continue to be required to meet ever-increasing state and national education standards. Indiana, for example, designed its standards and exams to make students more accountable for their education, and teachers and school systems more accountable for providing that education.
Expectations for student achievement will not be lowered; they only will increase. And the best way to meet those expectations is for parents to get involved in their children’s education.
Ask your children whether they have homework and ensure they complete it. Attend parent-teacher conferences. Volunteer at school. You can chaperon a field trip or dance, and assist school employees running extracurricular activities.
Your children and their teachers need your help.
