Monday is the 25th anniversary of the first Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. So we have to ask: What would the nation’s best-known martyr for civil rights think of 2020 America?
He might be drawn to the success of President Barack Obama’s two-term service, a tenure marked by dignity and civility. Obama’s years in the White House shattered long-held myths about the qualification of minorities to serve in the nation’s top office.
King might be pleased with the creation of community volunteer service efforts or the awareness of civil rights issues. He might praise the work of those who promote inclusiveness and social change.
He would not be tolerant of the shootings that have taken the lives of black youth over the past few years. Nor would he accept the rancor that still dominates public discussions of equality and fairness in jobs, education and housing.
Were King with us today, he would have turned 91 this past Wednesday. But in one of America’s great tragedies, he was assassinated at the Lorraine Motel on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee. Across the street from the motel is the National Civil Rights Museum, an easily accessible facility that explores the civil rights movement and looks at topics from slavery, past to present, to worldwide efforts in standing up for equality.
King might be proud of the museum’s work. But as we well know, he would see that the struggle continues. Obama made mention of it during a farewell address on Jan. 10, 2017. While arguing that race relations have indeed been improving since King’s passing, Obama expressed concern about how they might develop in the coming years.
“If every economic issue is framed as a struggle between a hard-working white middle class and undeserving minorities, then workers of all shades will be left fighting for scraps while the wealthy withdraw further into their private enclaves,” he said.
Obama argued that white Americans, black Americans and other minorities should all try to change their “hearts” and have greater empathy for their neighbors.
“We have to try harder; to start with the premise that each of our fellow citizens loves this country just as much as we do,” he said.
Today we should focus not just on King’s legacy but our own searches for justice. We should reaffirm King’s message as we work to coexist peacefully.
