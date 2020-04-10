On May 2, 2018, in very dramatic fashion, a joint local and federal operation that included 130 law enforcement officers, conducted the biggest drug bust in Howard County history.
The Kokomo Police Department, working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the IRS, the FBI and the U.S. Marshal Service, conducted a four-month investigation that resulted in multiple early morning raids throughout Kokomo, nabbing 15 suspects and breaking up the suspected drug ring.
Officers seized over 17 pounds of meth, 2 pounds of cocaine, 2 ounces of heroin, 122 grams of Fentanyl, 6 ounces of marijuana, two money counters, 12 vehicles, $37,000 in drug money and 24 firearms – including a sniper rifle and two assault rifles.
While the raids were heavy on drama – there were helicopters overhead the morning of the busts and SWAT teams all around town raiding residences – what was truly dramatic is how the whole investigation started.
It all started with a simple tip from a concerned citizen about possible drug activity during a Kokomo Mayor’s Night Out event, a public forum for members of the public to hear updates on the city.
It was that simple tip that made our community a better place.
There were people who knocked the drug raids, claiming law enforcement said they stopped the flow of drugs in our community. But that is simply not true. No law enforcement official or officer ever has made that claim. They hope a significant dent was made, but know that there are still a lot of illegal drugs making their way into Kokomo.
Simply put, drugs are a scourge on a community, and certainly Howard County is no exception. Meth and heroin seem to be the drugs of choice these days, and the Tribune’s Police Blotter is testament to how prevalent drugs are in the area. On average, about 50% of local arrests are drug-related, and that number may be low because drugs and alcohol are so often the underlying issue related to other arrests, including domestic violence.
Drugs impact every single one of us. The costs associated with drug and alcohol use total nearly $600 billion in lost revenue, health care, legal fees and other costs each year. Drug abuse is associated with higher rates of foster care child placements, child abuse, college sexual assaults, prison sentences and lost productivity coupled with increased work-related injuries.
So, we turn back to you to make a difference. Keep your eyes open and if you see something, say something. If you know someone who’s abusing drugs, try to get them help by calling Howard County’s Systems of Care at 765-860-3107.
We, as citizens, can truly make a difference, just as that one lone person did at the mayor’s forum a couple of years ago.
