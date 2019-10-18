We love everything about the now 2-year-old makerspace in our city.
We love the name: SHAK, standing for Spirit of Haynes and Apperson in Kokomo. It is a brilliant representation of our community’s respect for its manufacturing and entrepreneurial roots while also calling us to continue moving forward.
We love what it says about our community’s capacity for learning, sharing and creating. The entire concept for the makerspace is fostering creativity and providing access to experimentation. It is a place that envisions collaborations and where shared expertise can lead to innovation.
It reflects our community’s current hopefulness and capacity for success.
This dream turned reality is also reflective of the type of community we want to be. We are proud of our blue-collar heritage and embrace our manufacturing base, but we are also a place where art and culture can and does thrive. It holds all the promise of awe-inspiring artistic expressions and feels like an extension of our love for invention.
The SHAK Makerspace might be among the newer kids in town, but it seems to us to be a natural extension of what our city is about, past, present and future. We are in the midst of a reinvention of Kokomo. We are making our community a place that is pleasant to live. We are proud to call Kokomo home.
And our growing makerspace has brought us statewide attention. SHAK has been featured on Indiana Public Radio and Indiana Public Broadcasting’s Indiana Weekend in segments that shed a positive light on our city’s progress.
The makerspace is located at 210 W. Monroe St. and offers a fiber lab, woodshop, and basket weaving and 3-D printing labs. For a monthly fee, members can connect with others and tap into their skill sets, access specialized equipment and work on projects that require a large space. There also is welding equipment.
SHAK members will host their their next open house of both members and non-members at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the makerspace facility. For more information, visit ShakMakerspace.com or email info@ShakMakerspace.com
